Jordan seeks 120,000 T wheat in tender with Sept. 20 deadline -traders

DUBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Jordan's grain state buyer is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender that closes Sept. 20, traders said on Tuesday.

The buyer made no purchase in its tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday after CHS, Cargill and Ameropa took part, traders said.

(Reporting Michael Hogan in Hamburg Writing by Aya Nader Editing by David Goodman )

((Aya.Nader@thomsonreuters.com;))

