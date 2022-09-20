Jordan seeks 120,000 T wheat in international tender - source

DUBAI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Jordan's trade ministry is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender closing Sept. 27, a government source said on Tuesday.

The wheat is to be shipped in March and April, the source added.

Jordan's state grains buyer opened the new tender after making no purchase in a Tuesday tender.

CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Ameropa and Biltcom participated in the tender, traders said.

(Reporting by Aya Nader and Michael Hogan)

