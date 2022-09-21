Commodities

Jordan seeks 120,000 T barley in international tender - gov't source

Jordan's state grain buyer is seeking 120,000 tonnes of barley in a international tender closing Sep. 28, a government source said on Wednesday.

The barley is for shipment in March and April, the source said.

