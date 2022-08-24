Jordan seeking 120,000 tonnes wheat in tender, deadline Aug. 30

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Jordan's trade ministry is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender, a government source said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of offers is Aug. 30, the source said.

(Reporting By Aya Nader; Editing by Toby Chopra)

