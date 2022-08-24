Commodities

Jordan seeking 120,000 tonnes wheat in tender, deadline Aug. 30

Contributor
Aya Nader Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

Jordan's trade ministry is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender, a government source said on Wednesday.

DUBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Jordan's trade ministry is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in a tender, a government source said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of offers is Aug. 30, the source said.

(Reporting By Aya Nader; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Maha.Dahan@thomsonreuters.com; + 9712 4082101; Reuters Messaging: maha.dahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular