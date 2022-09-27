Jordan seeking 120,000 T wheat in international tender, deadline Oct. 4 - source

DUBAI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jordan is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender with a deadline for offers on Oct 4, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country had been seeking the same amount in a tender on Tuesday but ultimately made no purchase, the source said.

(Reporting by Aya Nader and Michael Hogan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.