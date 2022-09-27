Commodities

Jordan seeking 120,000 T wheat in international tender, deadline Oct. 4 - source

Aya Nader Reuters
Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan is seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat in an international purchasing tender with a deadline for offers on Oct 4, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country had been seeking the same amount in a tender on Tuesday but ultimately made no purchase, the source said.

(Reporting by Aya Nader and Michael Hogan)

