Jordan says it tapped bond market to speed recovery from pandemic hit

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Jordan's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom's success in tapping $1.75 billion from the international debt market last week has eased pressure on the economy and paves the way for a quicker recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom raised the funds from a double tranche Eurobond issue of $500 million at 4.95% over a five-year maturity and $1.25 billion at 5.85% over a 10-year maturity that was oversubscribed by more than 6.25 times after attracting bids worth over $6.25 billion.L8N2E77V7

Mohammad Al Ississ said the strong investor appetite from over 200 top tier institutional and corporate investors - 35% from the U.S. market, 25% from the UK and the rest from other regional and Asian investors - reflected confidence in the Jordanian "economy's ability to recover."

The external debt borrowing will help relieve pressure on liquidity within the local banking system and free more funds for lending to corporations and individuals, Al Ississ said.

"We will be injecting liquidity and won't compete with the private sector. Our main goal is to raise growth," Al Ississ told reporters.

There were signs the economy could strongly bounce back next year from a sharp contraction in growth estimated at around 3.4% so far this year, Al Ississ said, adding that the recent reopening of business activity could improve the outlook.

The relatively low interest rates secured by Jordan compared to other regional sovereign issuers saved the treasury tens of millions of dollars, helping the kingdom to better manage its debt servicing, Al Ississ said.

"It will help financial and monetary stability," he said.

The bulk of proceeds of the Eurobond would go to repay a $1.25 billion bond maturing next October, but also allow the government to meet accumulated debts to contractors.

The government aimed to repay nearly 1 billion dinars ($1.4 billion) in local debt due by end of the year, and another 300 million dinars owed to contractors, hospitals, and energy firms, the finance minister said.

"Our goal is to enhance the ability of the Jordanian economy and its private sector to overcome the negative hits that COVID-19 posed," Al Ississ said.

$=0.7090 dinars

