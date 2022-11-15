Jordan said to have 5 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender- traders

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Five trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra, Ameropa and Buildcom, they said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

