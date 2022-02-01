Jordan said to have 3 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - An estimated three trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

Participants were believed to be CHS, Cargill and Ameropa, they said. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

The tender is seeking optional-origin wheat for shipment in several periods in July and August.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

