Jordan said to have 2 participants in 120,000 tonne wheat tender

HAMBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - Two trading companies are believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be CHS and Cargill, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

