Jordan PM says 2020 budget to focus on growth to ease unemployment

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz said the country's draft 2020 budget approved on Wednesday aims to spur stagnant economic growth to create jobs and ease high unemployment, a major threat to the country's stability.

Razzaz told a group of university students that maintaining the country's much-vaunted economic and financial stability rather than imposing any new IMF-inspired taxes was the main driving force for the draft budget, which was approved by the cabinet. IMF-inspired taxes triggered protests in 2018 that were the biggest in years.

"Our direction now is not to raise taxes but to attain economic growth that leads to jobs for youths," Razzaz said of the budget, which will be sent to Parliament for approval and whose details will be unveiled on Thursday.

Economists and analysts say low growth and insufficient job creation are the kingdom’s two main problems, although fiscal prudence to rein in public debt that has hit a record 94% of gross domestic product should not be jeopardized.

Officials privately say the 2020 budget deficit is expected to almost double to around 1.3 billion dinars ($1.8 billion) with the costly round of wage rises that Razzaz has pledged next year for public-sector employees

Jordan is pinning hopes on direct cash support by major Western donors that traditionally cover chronic budget shortfalls.

The staunch U.S. ally has navigated years of instability at its borders, including wars in Iraq and Syria and conflict in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The budget comes as the International Monetary Fund ended a mission last week that was concerned the kingdom was not able to meet revenues targets and lower public debt under a three-year Extended Fund Facility agreement that just ended.

The IMF warned in a statement on Monday that public debt remained very high and the challenge was to push growth beyond an average 2% to 2.5% - where it has been stuck for almost a decade - to reduce poverty and youth unemployment, which has risen to 19%. The IMF said it had begun talks over a new three-year programme that would gave priority to growth and job creation

Jordanian officials, mindful of mass protests in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon and Iraq, in the past month over eroding living standards and corruption have warned the IMF that pushing the country towards more austerity moves could spark renewed civil unrest, diplomatic sources said.

Growing disenchantment among ordinary Jordanians over IMF austerity measures and high taxes spilled into large street protests in the summer of 2018 that railed against corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

The spectre of bigger spending surfaced when the government in October reached a costly pay deal with the teachers union in a bid to end an unprecedented nationwide strike.

The cabinet also raised pensions for military retirees, which economists characterized as caving in to populist demands at the expense of fiscal prudence.

Razzaz admitted that over 65% of the budget's expenditure was on salaries, in a country with some of the highest government spending relative to the size of the economy.

The country's public sector has over the last two decades expanded rapidly as successive governments sought to appease citizens with state jobs to maintain stability

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Leslie Adler)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.