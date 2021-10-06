Commodities

Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer the trade ministry is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Trading houses participating in the tender were said to be CHS, Cargill, Cerealcom Dolj, Ameropa and Nibulon, they said.

