Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

Only one trading house participated, CHS.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on June 2, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

