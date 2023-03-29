Commodities

Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 tonnes feed barley

Credit: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

March 29, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Five trading houses were believed to have participated, traders said earlier. GRA/TEND

A new tender for up to 120,000 tonnes of barley expected to close on April 5 is expected to be issued in coming days with the same shipment periods in September and October, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

