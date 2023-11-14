Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat –traders

News & Insights

November 14, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

HAMBURG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, traders said.

Seven companies had participated in the tender, traders said. GRA/TEND

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on Nov. 21 with the same shipment positions.

Shipment in Tuesday’s tender, seeking hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations were in 2024 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

