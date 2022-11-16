Commodities

Jordan makes no purchase in barley tender, traders say

November 16, 2022 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Three trading houses had participated in the tender.

A new tender for 120,000 tonnes is expected to be issued in coming days, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

