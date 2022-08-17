Jordan makes no purchase in barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Traders said earlier that six companies were thought to have participated. A new tender is expected to be issued for next week, they added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

