Jordan makes no purchase in barley tender, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Traders said earlier that six companies were thought to have participated. A new tender is expected to be issued for next week, they added.

