Jordan makes no purchase in barley tender, launches new one -traders

February 21, 2024 — 06:48 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the new tender is Feb. 21.

The new tender was launched after Jordan was believed to have made no purchase on Wednesday in a previous tender to buy a similar 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley.

Five trading houses - Bunge, Viterra, Olam, CHS and Grain Flour - were thought to have participated in the tender, traders said.

