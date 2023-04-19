Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 tonne barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Three trading houses participated, Grain Flower, Viterra and Ameropa.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on May 3 with the same shipment periods in the full month of October and first half of November, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

