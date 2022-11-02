Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 tonne barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Two trading houses participated, Cargill and Viterra.

A new tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley is expected to be issued in coming days.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.