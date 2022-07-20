Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 tonne barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, July 20 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Trading houses participating were believed to be Bunge, Viterra, Ameropa, Australian Grain Export and Soufflet.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on July 27 seeking similar shipment periods in the full month of December 2022 and January 2023, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

