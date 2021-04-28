Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 tonne barley tender - trade
HAMBURG/CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.
Only one trading house participated, Viterra.
A new tender is expected to be issued closing on May 19 with the same shipment periods, traders said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo)
