Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 tonne barley tender - trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

Only one trading house participated, Viterra.

A new tender is expected to be issued closing on May 19 with the same shipment periods, traders said.

