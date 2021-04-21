Commodities

Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 tonne barley tender - trade

Contributors
Michael Hogan Reuters
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Published

HAMBURG/CAIRO, April 21 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

A new tender is expected to be issued closing next week, traders said.

Only one trading house had participated in Wednesday's tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Nadine Awadalla, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

