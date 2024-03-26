Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 T barley tender, traders say

HAMBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on April 3, they said.

An estimated 12 trading companies were believed to have participated in the tender, which sought July/August shipment. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.