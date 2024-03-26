News & Insights

Commodities

Jordan makes no purchase in 120,000 T barley tender, traders say

March 26, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 26 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender for 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

A new tender is expected to be issued in coming days closing on April 3, they said.

An estimated 12 trading companies were believed to have participated in the tender, which sought July/August shipment. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.