Jordan made no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat – traders say

HAMBURG, March 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which closed on Monday, European traders said.

Only three trading houses were said to have participated: CHS, Cargill and Al Dahra.

A new tenders is expected to be issued in coming days closing on April 2.

Shipment in the tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations were between June 1-15, June 16-30 and July 1-15.

In its last tender on March 5, Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons expected to come from Russia at $236 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for expected shipment in the first half of July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

