Jordan issues tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat- trade

HAMBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued international tenders to buy a total 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

Jordan issued two separate tenders, each for 60,000 tonnes on Tuesday. The deadline for submission of price offers in both tenders is June 22.

Shipment was sought in December.

It is Jordan’s first reported wheat tender since March, although the country also issued a tender for 20,000 tonnes of wheat bran closing on June 15.

