Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is May 2.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased about 50,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31 and Nov. 1-15.

A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closes later on Wednesday.

