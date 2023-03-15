Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of wheat

Adds shipment periods, details from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 21.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are for Sept. 1-15, Sept. 16-30, Oct. 1-15 and Oct. 16-31.

A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender for up to 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

Jordan also has a separate tender for up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closes later on Wednesday.

