Jordan issues tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons wheat - traders

August 09, 2023 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 15.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 metric ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations in 2024 are between Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

Jordan has been absent from the international wheat market for several months, with its last reported wheat tender in May.

Jordan on Wednesday also issued a separate tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley which closes on Aug. 16.

