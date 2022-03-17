Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 24.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Wednesday.

Global wheat supplies are tight after Ukrainian and Russian exports were disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation". GRA/TEND

"The Ukraine crisis is making it much more difficult to buy bulk wheat," one European trader said.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are May 16-31, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, closing on March 23.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

