Jordan issues tender to buy 120,000 T wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 23, with shipment sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are July 16-31, Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31 and Sept. 1-15.

The tender continues a period of active grain importing by Jordan.

The country has also issued a tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, closing on Feb. 22.

In its last wheat tender on Feb. 1, Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes after also seeking offers for 120,000 tonnes.

