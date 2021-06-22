Jordan issues new wheat tender - trade

CAIRO/HAMBURG, June 22 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer issued a new tender on Tuesday to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat, with a bidding deadline of July 6, traders said.

The tender is seeking shipment in January and February 2022, they said.

Jordan cancelled a previous tender earlier on Tuesday that had sought the same volume of wheat for shipment this December.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Michael Hogan; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair)

