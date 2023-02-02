Jordan issues new tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes wheat

Adds details from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 7.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

A new tender had been expected by some traders after Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender for up to 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

