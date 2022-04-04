Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 6.

Shipment in new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between May 16-31, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Thursday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kim Coghill)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.