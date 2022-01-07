Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 18.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Jan. 5.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

