Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

HAMBURG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 18.

