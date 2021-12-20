Commodities

Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

Adds details from paragraph three onwards

HAMBURG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 29.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat, which closed on Dec. 16.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between June 16 and 30, July 1 and 15, July 16 and 31 and Aug. 1 and 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan;)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Energy and Commodities Surveillance - A Regulatory Perspective

Dec 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular