Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 16.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes which closed on Dec. 9.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between June 16-30, July 1-15, July 16-31 and Aug. 1-15.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closing on Dec. 15. GRA/TEND

