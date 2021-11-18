Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat, traders say

Adds detail

HAMBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 25.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between March 16-31, April 1-15, April 16-30 and May 1-15.

Jordan purchased 60,000 tonnes in its last reported wheat tender on Nov. 3.

A separate tender from Jordan for 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closes on Nov. 24. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.