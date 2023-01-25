Commodities

Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat - traders

January 25, 2023 — 11:48 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 31.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in the full months of May and June 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.