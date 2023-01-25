Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Jan. 31.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in the full months of May and June 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

