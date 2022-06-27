Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat - traders

HAMBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 28.

Shipment in new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in the second half of September, full month of October and the first half of November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.