Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

Michael Hogan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer the trade ministry is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender closes on May 12.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment periods are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30.

In the past few months Jordan has struggled to buy wheat and barley in tenders after changed terms for quality specifications and payment reduced participation by international trading houses.

Jordan made no purchase in its last reported wheat tender on April. 21. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

