Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 16.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in the same periods as Tuesday’s tender.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2023 for Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

A separate tender from Jordan to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closes later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

