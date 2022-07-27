Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 2.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2022 between Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 16-31 and in 2023 between Jan. 1-15 and Jan. 16-31.

Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes of wheat in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

A separate tender from Jordan to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley closes later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

