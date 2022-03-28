Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat

HAMBURG, March 28 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 31.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in May, June and July.

