Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat

Michael Hogan Reuters
Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 31.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in May, June and July.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

