Jordan issues new tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Jordan's state buyer issued a new international tender on Wednesday for 120,000 tonnes of barley, a government source said.

The deadline for offers is Sept. 14.

The buyer had been seeking the same quantity in a tender that closed on Wednesday but it made no purchase after Cargill, Bunge and Australian grains put in their offers.

(Reporting by Aya Nader and Michael Hogan; Editing by Jon Boyle and Edmund Blair)

