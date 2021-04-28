Jordan gets only one participant in 120,000 tonne barley tender - trade
HAMBURG/CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Only one trading company is believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, traders said.
Viterra was said to be the only company taking part.
No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo)
((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Ukrainian rapeseed shipments sold to Canada in rare move – traders
- DEALTALK-CEO shake-up at Canada's Nutrien could pave way to M&A - shareholders
- Gymnastics-Germany's Voss sports full-body suit in stand against sexualisation of gymnasts
- METALS-Copper hits 10-year high on supply concern, easing dollar