Jordan gets only one participant in 120,000 tonne barley tender - trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
Nadine Awadalla Reuters
Only one trading company is believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Viterra was said to be the only company taking part.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.

