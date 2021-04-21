Jordan gets one participant in 120,000 T barley tender -trade

CAIRO, April 21 (Reuters) - One trading company is believed to be taking part in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.

The trading house participating was said to be Viterra.

(Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.