Jordan gets 9 participants in 120,000 metric ton wheat tender- traders

HAMBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - About 9 trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat on Tuesday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were so far believed to be CHS, Cargill, Cerealcom Dolj, Viterra, Nestwise, Ameropa, Buildcom, MC Food and Grainflower, they said.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.

Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are April 16-30, May 1-15, May 16-31 and June 1-15.

In its previous tender on Jan. 24, Jordan made no purchase after also seeking offers for 120,000 tons of wheat.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

