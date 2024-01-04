Jordan gets 6 participants in 120,000 T wheat tender- traders

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Some six trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat which closed on Thursday, traders said in initial assessments.

Participants were believed to be Solaris, Viterra, Al Dahra, CHS, Cargill and Nestwise, they said. No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Thursday, traders said.

Shipment in the tender, seeking hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons. Possible shipment combinations were March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Dec. 27.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

