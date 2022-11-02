Commodities

Jordan gets 2 participants in 120,000 tonne barley tender - traders

November 02, 2022 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Two trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Wednesday, traders said.

Trading houses participating so far were believed to be Viterra and Cargill.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Wednesday, traders said.

